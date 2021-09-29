Deals
Huntsville COVID-19 press conference

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville city and health leaders will hold their weekly COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by Huntsville Hospital President Tracy Doughty and Madison County Community Impact Director Cathy Miller.

The conference will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

You can watch the briefing at the video above or on our official Facebook page.

