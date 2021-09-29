Gov. Ivey visits Huntsville on Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey will visit the Rocket City on Wednesday for two events.

Ivey will attend a groundbreaking for the Special Aerospace Services expansion and the new 55,000 square foot facility in Cummings Research Park. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Event organizers are calling the event “Breaking Ground. Breaking Barriers”. A light breakfast will follow the groundbreaking.

Gov. Ivey will then deliver a keynote address that will highlight the 41st Annual Convention of ARSEA/APEAL. The group is an 18,000 member organization that represents public retirees and active employees eligible to retire on the state and local government levels.

Ivey is expected to discuss the current special session of the Alabama Legislature and other issues that Alabama is facing.

