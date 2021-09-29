Deals
Flying again: Pilot to fly WWII pilot in a Cub

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A World War II Veteran pilot will return to the skies Wednesday in a plane similar to the one he trained on decades ago.

101-year-old Gene Cushman will fly in a Cub from the Shelby Co Airport.

The pilot, Dr. Jim Griffin, said the Cub he owns is similar to the Cub Cushman trained in during World War II.

Cushman trained fighter pilots, flew many types of fighter and transport aircraft and participated in the Berlin airlift.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

