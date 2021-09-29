Flood repair projects don’t make the cut in Decatur’s $72M budget

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Flooding has become a major issue for many Decatur residents recently.

Leaders passed the city’s 2022 budget this week, but several potential projects designed to combat flooding didn’t make the cut.

The city has been debating how to pay for the huge repair cost for years. Mayor Tab Bowling told our partners at the Decatur Daily that the city can only afford to do so much at one time. City Engineer Carl Prewitt said in some cases aging pipes were too small for major rain events. Also, the inlets, ditches, or drainage pipes were blocked by things like overgrown weeds, trash, and dirt.

None of these issues were discussed at the budget review. Some council members suggest using the unassigned fund balance for drainage issues at the mid-year review.

The 2022 budget totaled nearly $72 million.

