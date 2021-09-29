First reported rabies death since the 1950s

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WAFF) - An Illinois man woke up to find a bat on his neck, weeks later he died. This was the state’s first human case of rabies since 1954, according to health officials NBC News spoke to.

The Lake County man found the animal on his neck in August and declined treatment. Within a month he began to experience symptoms and died, the Illinois Public Health Department said in a statement.

Only one to three human rabies cases are reported in the country each year. The disease is almost always fatal after symptoms appear, according to the CDC.

The man suffered symptoms common with the infection. He began to feel neck pain, difficulty controlling his arms, finger numbness and difficulty speaking, the state health department said. After an investigation, a bat colony was found inside his home.

“If you think you may have been exposed to rabies, immediately seek medical attention,” the health department’s director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, said in a statement. The department said it hopes the man’s death raises awareness of the disease.

Even north Alabama isn’t free of rabies. In September, the Osborne Animal Clinic in Decatur confirmed that a bat was infected with the disease. The clinic said a family dog and the owner were exposed to it.

The clinic says the best preventative action is vaccinating yourself and your pets that are three months old or older. If you have been potentially exposed to the virus, there are post-exposure vaccines. However, there is no cure for rabies, the post-exposure vaccine can only help if the virus hasn’t reached your brain. Once it reaches your brain, it is almost always fatal.

