Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

COVID booster shots begin at John Hunt Park clinic

By Megan Plotka
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting Wednesday, eligible people can get booster shots at Huntsville Hospital’s Community Vaccination Clinic located at John Hunt Park.

The FDA authorized the third dose for millions of people a week ago. According to the State Health Department, just under two million Alabamians are considered fully vaccinated right now.

There is a lot of confusion right now as to who is eligible and when they should get the shots.

The booster is only available to people who’ve had both shots of Pfizer.

Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are not yet approved. You also must’ve had your second shot at least six months ago. In order to qualify, you need to be at least 65 years old or over 18 with a pre-existing condition. You can also qualify if you’re over 18 and have a medical or high-exposure job.

Reservations are mandatory to get the booster at John Hunt Park, just like with the original vaccination. Also, everyone must bring their vaccine card.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee killed in an industrial accident
UNA student hit by vehicle, airlifted from scene
The Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation after a body was found at...
Woman’s body found at Huntsville motel, no foul play suspected
Identity confirmed of Lexington School student killed in wreck
One woman died in a fire in south Huntsville on Tuesday.
Tuesday morning fire claims the life of one woman

Latest News

How much does the Decatur budget address flooding concerns?
Flood repair projects don’t make the cut in Decatur’s $72M budget
Citizens Police Advisory Meeting in Madison
Madison Police Citizen Advisory Committee meets for first time tonight
Praying to end violence at schools
Collierville mayor announces time of prayer, meditation for mass shooting victims
Is flooding addressed in the latest Decatur budget?
Is flooding addressed in the latest Decatur budget?