COVID booster shots begin at John Hunt Park clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting Wednesday, eligible people can get booster shots at Huntsville Hospital’s Community Vaccination Clinic located at John Hunt Park.

The FDA authorized the third dose for millions of people a week ago. According to the State Health Department, just under two million Alabamians are considered fully vaccinated right now.

There is a lot of confusion right now as to who is eligible and when they should get the shots.

The booster is only available to people who’ve had both shots of Pfizer.

Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are not yet approved. You also must’ve had your second shot at least six months ago. In order to qualify, you need to be at least 65 years old or over 18 with a pre-existing condition. You can also qualify if you’re over 18 and have a medical or high-exposure job.

Reservations are mandatory to get the booster at John Hunt Park, just like with the original vaccination. Also, everyone must bring their vaccine card.

