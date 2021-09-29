Construction on Zierdt Road could soon come to an end

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people who live in Madison are sick of the dozens upon dozens of traffic cones at the intersection of Zierdt and Martin Road. Some of them may be picked up sooner rather than later.

This is technically three different construction projects all adding up to one headache. Crews are currently working on the first two phases of the Martin Road project.

City leaders say construction will be going on for at least another year and a half. On the other hand, workers are almost ready to wrap up the construction stretching down Zierdt Road. According to the City of Huntsville’s website, they started the project design over 10 years ago. The site says it started as a $7 million dollar project to widen an intersection. Over the years, the cost ballooned to a $25 million dollar project.

“Zierdt Road, Martin Road area, they’ve been patiently awaiting those improvements to be complete, and hopefully those will be complete late this year, early next year,” said City Engineer, Kathy Martin.

Late this year or early next year those traffic cones on Zierdt Street are set to get off your street and you’ll have smooth sailing. However, again on Martin Road, those will be there for about 18 more months.

