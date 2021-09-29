Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Collierville mayor announces time of prayer, meditation for mass shooting victims

Praying to end violence at schools
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A special time will be set aside for Collierville residents this week for prayer or meditation.

Town leaders revealed a proclamation by Mayor Stan Joyner dedicating Thursday at 1:30 p.m. as a time to reflect as a unified show of respect for victim Olivia King and everyone affected by the mass shooting on September 23.

The town has multiple ways of donating to help the victims and their families:

GoFundMe created to support victims of Kroger mass shooting

Relief fund created to support victims of Collierville mass shooting

#ColliervilleStrong fundraiser created to help victims of grocery store shooting

