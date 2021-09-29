Boutique in the Shoals making history

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of The Shoppes at Coldwater received Alabama’s 2021 Gee Emerging Retailer of the Year award presented by Retail Alabama.

“I just feel incredibly lucky that not only we survived 2020 but we thrived in 2020 and we’re continuing that tradition in 2021,” said Owner, Ashley Morrow.

Morrow said she opened up shop in May 2019 and threw everything she had at keeping the doors open.

Finding innovative ways to keep customers coming in and even lending her skills to other businesses during the pandemic. through online business coaching.

“So normally we get paid for things like that but what better time to forget that and say hey let’s make sure these small businesses survive because small businesses are really the lifeline of the local community,” said Morrow.

Speaking of small businesses and retailers surviving, according to CNBC, there’s a supply chain crisis which means fewer discounts, longer shipping times, and limited inventory at stores right in time for the holidays.

Morrow is now trying to limit the impact of supply chain disruptions for her customers.

“One of the things that we’re doing to combat that is that we’re trying to encourage people to shop early so we’re actually launching an initiative called Orange Friday. On October 8th we’re going to have our own Black Friday in October so we’re going to do all of our traditional black Friday sales on October 8th so that people can still have that experience and so they can still get those savings.” said Morrow.

