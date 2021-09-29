Another foggy morning with an isolated shower possible later in the day

Happy Wednesday! Not as cool out there this morning and that will be the case the rest of the week.

We are waking up to temperatures into the low 60s throughout most of the Tennessee Valley. Skies are mostly clear for much of the Valley, and we are even waking up to some more patchy fog. Once the fog clears we should see more sunshine, which means more warmth. High temperatures today will make it into the mid-80s. However, clouds will start to pick up as we move into the afternoon, moving in from the southwest. It should stay mostly clear to partly cloudy, but at times clouds will be wider spread. The best threat at this will be to the west of I-65. There may even be a tiny chance at some isolated showers.

Moisture is going to try and move in again on Thursday, but it should still hold off to our southwest for the most part. There will still be a chance at some scattered showers across northwest Alabama during the morning and middle of the day. I do expect a little more cloud cover on Thursday, but overall, we should stay warm and humid with temperatures into the mid-80s. The warmth will carry on into the first half of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds, but by Sunday it does look like we may see a better chance at storms which will likely carry over into early next week, but it is still early.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

