Alabama School data shows improvement in reading and decline in math scores after the pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -It’s no surprise the pandemic caused some children to fall behind in their learning, but not necessarily in every subject.

We got our hands on the latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Education on student proficiency.

From 84% proficient to 49%: that’s the difference for math proficiency for third graders in Muscle Shoals City Schools in the year before the pandemic in 2019 and after it started for 2020.

That drop in math is a common theme for the many districts in Alabama.

“If he’s proficient, he’s not excelling and he’s not failing. At some point in time we have to acknowledge that we need to do a better job,” Wayne Reynolds said.

State School Board Member Wayne Reynolds says action needs to be taken to get these scores up.

Third Graders at a Huntsville City and Guntersville City School saw a big drop in math scores from Comprehensive Assessment Data released from the Alabama Department of Education.

Blossomwood Elementary in Huntsville City went from 51% to about 33%, while Guntersville went from 76% to 37%.

This decline is not coming as a surprise to instructors at Mathnasium, a tutoring center in Huntsville.

“We have seen an uptick, significant since the pandemic,” says instructor Russell Dunford.

He says they’ve seen a big increase in student sessions. Dunford tells us in person learning is especially crucial for math.

“I’m an adult, I would have a hard time learning Calc. 3 over a computer monitor, with an instructor. It’s hard enough in that classroom,” he explained.

But he understands not everyone can afford extra tutoring.

Reynolds says schools need to use federal COVID aid wisely to make a change.

“We cannot blame it on the inadequate resources. The COVID funding has vastly increased the amount of funding to local school systems,” Reynolds said.

But some good news, third graders at Huntsville City, Guntersville City and Muscle Shoals City saw an improvement in reading scores after the pandemic.

You can read the breakdowns for student proficiency in math, science and reading.

They have it broken down in extreme detail for every public school in the state by race, sex and more.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.