Alabama health officials urge schools to keep mask mandates

Alabama health officials are urging schools to continue requiring masks despite a decline in...
Alabama health officials are urging schools to continue requiring masks despite a decline in COVID-19 cases in the state.(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama health officials are urging schools to continue requiring masks despite a decline in COVID-19 cases in the state. The state department of public health says almost 23% of virus infections in Alabama are among children up to the age of 17.

As of Monday, at least 30 children were hospitalized for the disease, and three were on ventilators.

The department says in a statement that consistent and correct mask use in schools has helped reduce the number of cases of COVID-19 and helped schools remain open to in-person learning.

Alabama is leaving masking decisions to local districts, and some districts are dropping mask requirements as cases decline.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

