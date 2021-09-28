Deals
Two battling life-threatening injuries following wreck

(Source: WALB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two people are left with life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Moulton on Sunday, according to authorities our news partners at the Moulton Advertiser spoke to.

The two people were flown to a local hospital by helicopter following the crash. The crash happened at about 9:47 a.m. on Alabama 157 in Front of the Burger King, according to Police Chief Craig Knight.

Three others were involved in the wreck and were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As of Monday, none of the crash victims are being identified as investigations into the incident continue.

The accident happened when a car traveling north on Alabama 157 crossed over into the southbound lane and struck another car head-on then that car struck a truck, according to the report.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can visit the Moulton Advertiser’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

