Two battling life-threatening injuries following wreck

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two people are left with life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Moulton on Sunday, according to authorities our news partners at the Moulton Advertiser spoke to.

The two people were flown to a local hospital by helicopter following the crash. The crash happened at about 9:47 a.m. on Alabama 157 in Front of the Burger King, according to Police Chief Craig Knight.

Three others were involved in the wreck and were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As of Monday, none of the crash victims are being identified as investigations into the incident continue.

The accident happened when a car traveling north on Alabama 157 crossed over into the southbound lane and struck another car head-on then that car struck a truck, according to the report.

