South Huntsville Public Library opens to the public
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After much anticipation, the South Huntsville Public Library is open to the public.
The more than 30,000 square foot facility replaces the old Bailey Cove Library Branch. It is located in the city of Huntsville’s Sandra Moon Community Complex. The library was designed to meet the needs of a dynamic, growing community with plenty of space for books, gatherings and technology.
“Today’s opening marks a milestone for the City and its partners, who have spent many years dreaming of, fundraising for and planning what this library could be,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “As a longtime library patron, I am thrilled to see this state-of-the-art facility come to life and hope the community will give it their full support.”
The library will include these new amenities:
- An open/bookstore-style floor plan
- Classroom
- Private study rooms
- Space to exhibit art
- An indoor fireplace for cozy reading
- Makerspace Studio
- Friends of the Library bookstore
- Family bathroom facilities
- Children’s storytime room
- Children’s puppet theater
- Teen/tween gaming center
- Outdoor seating with WiFi access
- Modern technology
- Children’s garden
