South Huntsville Public Library opens to the public

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After much anticipation, the South Huntsville Public Library is open to the public.

The more than 30,000 square foot facility replaces the old Bailey Cove Library Branch. It is located in the city of Huntsville’s Sandra Moon Community Complex. The library was designed to meet the needs of a dynamic, growing community with plenty of space for books, gatherings and technology.

“Today’s opening marks a milestone for the City and its partners, who have spent many years dreaming of, fundraising for and planning what this library could be,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “As a longtime library patron, I am thrilled to see this state-of-the-art facility come to life and hope the community will give it their full support.”

The library will include these new amenities:

An open/bookstore-style floor plan

Classroom

Private study rooms

Space to exhibit art

An indoor fireplace for cozy reading

Makerspace Studio

Friends of the Library bookstore

Family bathroom facilities

Children’s storytime room

Children’s puppet theater

Teen/tween gaming center

Outdoor seating with WiFi access

Modern technology

Children’s garden

