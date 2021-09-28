Deals
Sheriff’s office closed due to COVID cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(KFYR)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has announced that its administrative offices will be closed due to positive COVID cases among the staff.

In a tweet on its official Twitter, MSCO said that the offices will be closed until Monday, October fourth. The post says this close won’t affect the Morgan County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says it has several services still available to people who need them.

You can find out more information at the post below:

Our Administrative Office will be closed until Monday, October 4, 2021 due to a positive Covid-19 case. (This does not...

Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

