Second suspect charged in fatal shooting

Ayqueele Mickole Edmond was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Ayqueele Mickole Edmond was arrested and charged with capital murder.(waff)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department has announced it has charged another person with capital murder in a July fatal shooting.

Ayqueele Mickole Edmond, 26, of Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested and charged after investigators discovered she was a getaway driver for the shooting, according to the Decatur Daily.

On July 13, Decatur police responded to Summer Courtyard Apartments at Arcadia Drive SW after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Rodney Fossett suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Fossett was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Keondrick Tyrek Boyd was also arrested in connection to Fossett’s death. He was located by U.S. Marshals in Tarrant County, Texas back in August. Boyd was extradited to Decatur and charged with Capital Murder. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility without bond

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

