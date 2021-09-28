UNA student hit by vehicle, airlifted from scene

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A University of North Alabama student was hit by a vehicle, according to university officials.

Florence Police responded to the scene at the intersection of Pine St. and West Irvine St. The student was airlifted from the scene.

Roads have been blocked in the area. You are asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes if possible.

There are no details on the condition of the student.

There is no further information at this time, we will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.