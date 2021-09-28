Deals
North Alabama Capitol riot suspect’s plea hearing delayed again

By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT
WASHINGTON D.C., Ala. (WAFF) - A plea hearing for Lonnie Coffman, the man facing multiple federal charges following the Jan. 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol building, has been continued.

Coffman’s plea hearing was set for Oct. 26. after being rescheduled in September. His hearing has now been scheduled for Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m. according to court documents.

Documents do not state a reason for the delayed hearing.

Update as of 9/28/21: A hearing for Lonnie Coffman, a north Alabama man who is facing multiple federal firearm and weapon charges, has been moved to October 26 at 10 a.m.

Coffman’s hearing was originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday. Sept. 29.

Original: The Department of Justice has reached a plea agreement for Lonnie Coffman, who is currently facing 17 counts of firearm and weapon charges following the January 6th violence at the U.S. Capitol building.

An agreement was reached on Wednesday to resolve the case prior to his trial through a plea agreement. According to court documents, his Sept. 29 hearing was converted to a plea hearing.

Details on the plea agreement have not been released.

READ MORE: Falkville man indicted on weapons, Molotov cocktail charges from U.S. Capitol violence

Prosecutors say there were weapons, Molotov cocktails and a list of politician’s home addresses in his truck when he was arrested in Washington.

