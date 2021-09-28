Isolated rain chances with more humidity

Fair skies remain in place overnight with lows dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s, areas of patchy but dense fog will be possible for the morning commute on Wednesday.

Humidity levels will gradually start to creep up for the rest of the work week with temps staying in the low to middle 80s. Isolated showers will be possible Wednesday through Friday, especially for areas west of I-65.

The weekend looks warm with temps in the low to middle 80s, isolated to scattered showers and storms will pop-up on Sunday. Scattered shower and storm chances continue into next work week with afternoon temps in the 70s. We will continue to watch the Atlantic for additional tropical development as there are several waves off the coast of Africa that may become tropical cyclones over the next several days.

