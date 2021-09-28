Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Tuesday morning fire claims the life of one woman

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The family has identified Candy Mabry as the woman who was killed in a fire in south Huntsville.

Mabry died after a fire broke out in a home in south Huntsville, according to Huntsville Fire.

Fire crews got the call at 6:56 a.m. on Tuesday morning to a home on fire on Catskill Cir. When crews arrived the fire was already out and there was only smoke. Officials say they have a fire investigator on the way.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update this story when we have more information.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert
Arson suspect tells investigators this was something he was “led to do”
Susan McDaniel Lee has been missing since Sunday.
Sheriff’s office believes woman has been located
A wreck occurred in Huntsville on Hwy 72 and Jeff Rd.
One dead, one injured after Madison wreck
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Workers striping I-565 starting Monday

Latest News

One woman died after a fire in south Huntsville on Tuesday morning.
Deadly Huntsville fire
Tyler Gilreath contracted COVID-19 two days after moving to Wilmington to attend UNCW.
‘A devastating shock’: UNCW student dies due to COVID-19 complications, mother pleads for young people to get vaccinated
More information on string of arsons in Madison County
More information on string of arsons in Madison County
Clinical trials continuing for possible COVID pill
Clinical trials continuing for possible COVID pill