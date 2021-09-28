Tuesday morning fire claims the life of one woman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The family has identified Candy Mabry as the woman who was killed in a fire in south Huntsville.

Mabry died after a fire broke out in a home in south Huntsville, according to Huntsville Fire.

Fire crews got the call at 6:56 a.m. on Tuesday morning to a home on fire on Catskill Cir. When crews arrived the fire was already out and there was only smoke. Officials say they have a fire investigator on the way.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update this story when we have more information.

