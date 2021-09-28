Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Hospital officials: ICU beds open when COVID patients die

Decatur-Morgan Hospital
Decatur-Morgan Hospital(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Six COVID patients died at the Decatur-Morgan Hospital over the weekend. Those deaths made room for more COVID patients requiring intensive care, according to our news partners at the Dectur Daily.

“That’s the way a lot of these patients are going to get out of the ICU,” said Chief Nursing Officer Anita Walden. “That’s unfortunately the only way we’re getting ICU beds right now is through those deaths.”

Walden says the high deaths and volume of severely ill COVID patients is taking a toll on the medical staff.

“Our nurses are saying you barely get time to prepare a person to leave for the funeral home and you’re being pressured to get that bed ready for the next patient, and somehow you’ve got to compartmentalize that piece of you and get ready for a new patient and their family,” she said.

The number of COVID patients has come down at the hospital over the past two weeks due to the number of deaths. However, the number of patients in intensive care has increased.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can go to Decatur Daily’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

