Hospital officials: ICU beds open when COVID patients die

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Six COVID patients died at the Decatur-Morgan Hospital over the weekend. Those deaths made room for more COVID patients requiring intensive care, according to our news partners at the Dectur Daily.

“That’s the way a lot of these patients are going to get out of the ICU,” said Chief Nursing Officer Anita Walden. “That’s unfortunately the only way we’re getting ICU beds right now is through those deaths.”

Walden says the high deaths and volume of severely ill COVID patients is taking a toll on the medical staff.

“Our nurses are saying you barely get time to prepare a person to leave for the funeral home and you’re being pressured to get that bed ready for the next patient, and somehow you’ve got to compartmentalize that piece of you and get ready for a new patient and their family,” she said.

The number of COVID patients has come down at the hospital over the past two weeks due to the number of deaths. However, the number of patients in intensive care has increased.

