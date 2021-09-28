Deals
Governor Ivey, local and school leaders break ground on new Fort Payne BEAT center

By Stefante Randall
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new school in Fort Payne will focus on high-tech careers.

“It’s very exciting to think that we are planning that far ahead and being current for today’s students and tomorrow’s students,” said Governor Kay Ivey.

The future is bright for students at Fort Payne City Schools.

State and local leaders broke ground for the new BEAT center.

“The BEAT center is going to add a drone aviation pathway, were going to add an electric vehicle pathway and a plumbing pathway. It will allow us to teach plumbing, electrical, and drywall skills for our students,” said Governor Kay Ivey.

Fort Payne High School already includes resources and programs like health, public safety, and robotics.

But the BEAT Center will provide high-tech and hands-on career training.

“It is incredible that our high school cares so much about their students to help us build an entire building to help us get real-world experience that is going to help us when leaving this school to go on to bigger and better things,” said Laurel Shugart President of First Robotics Competition.

The school system received $1 million in funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission and matched $500,000 of their own funds to construct the facility.

School leaders don’t have an opening date for the BEAT center, WAFF 48 will update this article when the information is avaible.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

