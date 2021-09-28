Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Governor Ivey discusses special session, gaming and lottery bill

By Stefante Randall
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s no secret that Alabama’s prisons are outdated.

And, according to a lawsuit filed by the federal government, they’re dangerous too.

That’s why Governor Ivey called lawmakers back to Montgomery on Monday for a special legislative session.

She wants legislators to pass a $785 million plan to build new prisons for Alabama’s inmates.

“It’s a good plan to build structures that will house 4,000 prisoners each in phase I, and we must have criminal justice reform as well. We’ve got two bills that they will be addressing, and that will bring it to a total of 11 prison reforms we have passed,” said Governor Ivey.

If passed, the criminal justice reform bills would allow currently incarcerated inmates who committed non-violent crimes before the adoption of the state’s 2013 sentencing standards to be retroactively resentenced.

Mandatory supervision for certain inmates who are nearing their release date will also be discussed.

You may have also seen advertisements pushing for lawmakers to pass a gaming and lottery bill during the special session.

Ivey doesn’t see that happening.

“They can’t debate anything except what’s in the Governor’s call without a huge majority in both houses. I doubt if that will come up in the special session, I would expect it to come up in the regular session,” said Governor Ivey.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hubbert was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department on an arson charge.
Suspect believed to be connected to ten fires
A wreck occurred in Huntsville on Hwy 72 and Jeff Rd.
One dead, one injured after Madison wreck
One person was killed and another injured in a car wreck in Hazel Green.
One dead, one injured in Hazel Green wreck
Susan McDaniel Lee has been missing since Sunday.
Sheriff’s office believes woman has been located
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young

Latest News

Governor Ivey, State and Local leaders break down on new Fort Payne BEAT Center.
Governor Ivey, local and school leaders break ground on new Fort Payne BEAT center
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Next 10 Days
Huntsville Hospital to offer Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots this week