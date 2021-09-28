Governor Ivey discusses special session, gaming and lottery bill

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s no secret that Alabama’s prisons are outdated.

And, according to a lawsuit filed by the federal government, they’re dangerous too.

That’s why Governor Ivey called lawmakers back to Montgomery on Monday for a special legislative session.

She wants legislators to pass a $785 million plan to build new prisons for Alabama’s inmates.

“It’s a good plan to build structures that will house 4,000 prisoners each in phase I, and we must have criminal justice reform as well. We’ve got two bills that they will be addressing, and that will bring it to a total of 11 prison reforms we have passed,” said Governor Ivey.

If passed, the criminal justice reform bills would allow currently incarcerated inmates who committed non-violent crimes before the adoption of the state’s 2013 sentencing standards to be retroactively resentenced.

Mandatory supervision for certain inmates who are nearing their release date will also be discussed.

You may have also seen advertisements pushing for lawmakers to pass a gaming and lottery bill during the special session.

Ivey doesn’t see that happening.

“They can’t debate anything except what’s in the Governor’s call without a huge majority in both houses. I doubt if that will come up in the special session, I would expect it to come up in the regular session,” said Governor Ivey.

