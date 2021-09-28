Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Family announces funeral arrangements for woman killed in Kroger mass shooting

Olivia King, pictured here with her son Major Greg Kim of the U.S. Air Force, was killed in a...
Olivia King, pictured here with her son Major Greg Kim of the U.S. Air Force, was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Collierville, Tenn. on Thursday, Sept. 23. Her other son, Wes King, is the director of bands at the University of Findlay.(Photo courtesy of the King family)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of the woman who died moments after a mass shooting at a grocery store in Collierville announced funeral arrangements to honor her life.

Son of Olivia King, Wes King, says the public is welcome to attend her viewing and funeral.

The viewing will be Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the funeral is Saturday at 10 a.m. both at the Church of the Incarnation.

Olivia King was one of 15 victims shot inside Kroger on New Byhalia Road in Collierville last week. She was simply shopping when the gunfire erupted. Collierville Vice Mayor Maureen Fraser says she and King were friends.

“She was kind, generous, selfless, kind of quiet, always thinking of other people,” said Fraser. “She would go to mass at Incarnation almost every day. Like I told somebody, everybody needs to be more like Olivia.”

Collierville police have since identified the man responsible for her death as 29-year-old Uk Thang who was a third-party vendor for the grocery store.

Investigators say he was asked to leave the job the morning before he opened fire in the store and then turning the gun on himself.

Several fundraisers have been created to support the victims and their families of this tragedy. If you are interested in donating, visit the links below:

GoFundMe created to support victims of Kroger mass shooting

Relief fund created to support victims of Collierville mass shooting

#ColliervilleStrong fundraiser created to help victims of grocery store shooting

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert
Arson suspect tells investigators this was something he was “led to do”
Susan McDaniel Lee has been missing since Sunday.
Sheriff’s office believes woman has been located
A wreck occurred in Huntsville on Hwy 72 and Jeff Rd.
One dead, one injured after Madison wreck
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
One woman died in a fire in south Huntsville on Tuesday.
Tuesday morning fire claims the life of one woman

Latest News

The South Huntsville Public Library opens to the public today.
South Huntsville Public Library opens to the public
(Source: WALB)
Two battling life-threatening injuries following wreck
Decatur-Morgan Hospital
Hospital officials: ICU beds open when COVID patients die
The Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation after a body was found at...
Huntsville Police conducting death investigation