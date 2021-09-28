Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Employee killed in an industrial accident

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - An employee was killed in a work-related accident in Scottsboro on Tuesday morning, according to the Jackson County coroner.

The male employee worked at Imperial Aluminum on Roy Owens Blvd. On Monday morning at about 10:00 a.m., the man was killed in an industrial accident after he was run over by heavy machinery, according to the coroner.

The identity of the employee has not been released as the coroner contacts the family of the victim. We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert
Arson suspect tells investigators this was something he was “led to do”
Susan McDaniel Lee has been missing since Sunday.
Sheriff’s office believes woman has been located
A wreck occurred in Huntsville on Hwy 72 and Jeff Rd.
One dead, one injured after Madison wreck
One woman died in a fire in south Huntsville on Tuesday.
Tuesday morning fire claims the life of one woman
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

Latest News

Federal appeals court rejects $5M Daikin settlement
Another Daikin America employee dies after being exposed to chemicals
Tuesday afternoon update
Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert
Bond revoked for arson suspect
We’ve heard many reports debunking myths about COVID-19 vaccines impacting women’s reproductive...
UAB urologist debunks myths about COVID vaccines causing reproductive issues in men