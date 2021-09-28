Employee killed in an industrial accident

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - An employee was killed in a work-related accident in Scottsboro on Tuesday morning, according to the Jackson County coroner.

The male employee worked at Imperial Aluminum on Roy Owens Blvd. On Monday morning at about 10:00 a.m., the man was killed in an industrial accident after he was run over by heavy machinery, according to the coroner.

The identity of the employee has not been released as the coroner contacts the family of the victim. We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.