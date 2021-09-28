Deals
Deputy who plans to run for sheriff put on leave

John Randall McCrary. [COURTESY PHOTO]
John Randall McCrary. [COURTESY PHOTO](Times Daily)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County sheriff’s deputy has been put on administrative leave without pay because he’s planning on running for sheriff, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

John Randall McCrary has been a deputy in Lauderdale County for 11 years. He said a lieutenant with the sheriff’s office gave him a letter on Thursday from Sheriff Rick Singleton telling him he had until 5:00 p.m. that day to let Singleton know he was going to go on administrative leave without pay or resign.

“I’m devastated that I’m without a job,” said McCrary, who also served as part-time police chief of Anderson. “It hurts that someone would do that for all I’ve done for the county.”

McCrary has not officially qualified for the race. He says he will not file his qualification papers until next year.

If you would like to read more, you can go to the Times Daily’s website here.

