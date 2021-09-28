Another Daikin America employee dies after being exposed to chemicals

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Another Daikin America employee has died after he was exposed to a dangerous chemical in July.

A source confirmed on Tuesday the death of Will Delashaw. Delashaw was in the hospital trying to recover from chemical exposure when he passed away.

Delashaw had a pending lawsuit against Daikin over that exposure incident. According to Delashsaw’s attorneys, he was exposed in the same incident that killed Daikin employee Wesley Rusk in August.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.