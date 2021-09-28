Deals
Another Daikin America employee dies after being exposed to chemicals

Federal appeals court rejects $5M Daikin settlement
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Another Daikin America employee has died after he was exposed to a dangerous chemical in July.

A source confirmed on Tuesday the death of Will Delashaw. Delashaw was in the hospital trying to recover from chemical exposure when he passed away.

READ MORE: Another lawsuit filed against Daikin America’s Decatur plant

Delashaw had a pending lawsuit against Daikin over that exposure incident. According to Delashsaw’s attorneys, he was exposed in the same incident that killed Daikin employee Wesley Rusk in August.

READ MORE: Daikin employee dies from chemical exposure

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates on this story.

