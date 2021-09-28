Bond revoked for arson suspect

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A judge has granted a motion to revoke the bond of the suspect who allegedly started 10 fires in the Madison County area on Saturday night.

According to the documents, the court has granted the motion to revoke bond for Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert. The document specifies Hubbert’s extreme indifference to the value of human life and the probable cause that he did start the fires as reasons for granting this motion.

Hubbert is charged with arson after authorities say he set fires at 10 different locations in one night last weekend. He is currently at the Madison County Jail.

