Authorities respond to fatal wreck in Lexington

(Gray News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials are on the scene of a fatal wreck in Lexington on Tuesday.

According to the Lexington Mayor, the wreck occurred at 9090 County Road 71 at approximately 4 p.m. WAFF 48 is told a student from the town was fatally injured in the wreck.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with 48 News for updates on this story.

