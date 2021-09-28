Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Another sunny day across the Valley with temperatures in the mid-80s!

sunny & mild
sunny & mild(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:03 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Tuesday! Get ready for another seasonable day across the Valley!

Temperatures today are starting off in the upper 50s and low 60s underneath clear skies. Wind is calm this morning and should stay that way for most of the day. Calm wind is leading to some patchy fog, but overall, we are not expecting it to be terribly widespread. Southwest winds at 5 mph will pull up slightly higher humidity, but it will still stay comfortable. Temperatures this afternoon will stay seasonable into the mid-80s.

Clouds will pick up a bit as we move into the middle of the week, but overall, we should stay dry. Rain chances should hold off to our west into Mississippi both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures the next few days will stay into the mid-80s as humidity starts to climb. The dry weather should last as we move into the weekend. The next real chance at rain doesn’t look to be until early next week and even that looks questionable. Overall, it just looks like a ho-hum fall weekend with temperatures staying right at or slightly above normal.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert
Arson suspect tell investigators this was something he was “led to do”
A wreck occurred in Huntsville on Hwy 72 and Jeff Rd.
One dead, one injured after Madison wreck
One person was killed and another injured in a car wreck in Hazel Green.
One dead, one injured in Hazel Green wreck
Susan McDaniel Lee has been missing since Sunday.
Sheriff’s office believes woman has been located
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young

Latest News

Public access to police video in jeopardy
Public access to police video in jeopardy
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6 p.m.
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Seasonably warm and sunny weather stretch continues
Next 10 Days