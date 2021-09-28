Another sunny day across the Valley with temperatures in the mid-80s!

Happy Tuesday! Get ready for another seasonable day across the Valley!

Temperatures today are starting off in the upper 50s and low 60s underneath clear skies. Wind is calm this morning and should stay that way for most of the day. Calm wind is leading to some patchy fog, but overall, we are not expecting it to be terribly widespread. Southwest winds at 5 mph will pull up slightly higher humidity, but it will still stay comfortable. Temperatures this afternoon will stay seasonable into the mid-80s.

Clouds will pick up a bit as we move into the middle of the week, but overall, we should stay dry. Rain chances should hold off to our west into Mississippi both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures the next few days will stay into the mid-80s as humidity starts to climb. The dry weather should last as we move into the weekend. The next real chance at rain doesn’t look to be until early next week and even that looks questionable. Overall, it just looks like a ho-hum fall weekend with temperatures staying right at or slightly above normal.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

