Workers striping I-565 starting Monday

(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Road crews will begin striping a portion of I-565 starting on Monday.

The portion of I-565 between I65 and County Line Rd. will have workers in the area from Monday, September 27th until Friday, October first. Work will take place from about 9:00 a.m. to about 3:00 p.m.

Officials say that a single-lane closure is possible and that you should expect some delays while workers are present. You are also asked to be cautious while they work.

