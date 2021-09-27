Suspect in custody for attempted abductions near FSU campus in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Police say a man is under arrest after he tried to abduct two women in a 40-minute span Monday morning near the FSU campus in Tallahassee.

FSU police reported the first incident just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, calling it an attempted sexual battery that happened near the Woodward Avenue Parking Garage and the Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science building.

An emergency alert sent out by the university described the suspect as a young black man with dreadlocks on top of his head, wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts with red stripes.

Tallahassee police say about 40 minutes later, officers were called to an attempted abduction on Georgia Street, less than a mile from the first scene. Witnesses say police then surrounded the old Lincoln High School a block away at Brevard and Macomb.

TPD says the suspect is in custody. The department has not released the man’s name or the charges he faces at this point. WCTV is awaiting those updates.

A WCTV camera crew at the scene near the old Lincoln High School Monday morning saw a heavy police presence and a man in handcuffs.

