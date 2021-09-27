Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office searching for missing woman

Susan McDaniel Lee has been missing since Sunday.
Susan McDaniel Lee has been missing since Sunday.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Huntsville Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Susan McDaniel Lee has been missing since 1:15 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen at the Walmart on Sparkman Dr. in Huntsville. Deputies say she was last seen driving a 1999 Gold Grand Marquis with the license plate 7217AY3.

This is the car Lee was last seen driving
This is the car Lee was last seen driving(mcso)

Lee was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and black leggings. She has many medical issues.

If you or someone you know has seen Lee, you are asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 533-8820 or the Huntsville Police Department at (256) 427-7001.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hubbert was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department on an arson charge.
Multiple agencies in Madison County investigating a total of 10 fires
A wreck occurred in Huntsville on Hwy 72 and Jeff Rd.
One dead, one injured after Madison wreck
One person was killed and another injured in a car wreck in Hazel Green.
One dead, one injured in Hazel Green wreck
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Tracy Martin called authorities after learning a man accused of abducting a child was hiding in...
Hill County man spotted Amber Alert suspect, chased him while calling deputies for help

Latest News

Huntsville Christmas Parade announcement
Decatur COVID-19 press briefing
Workers striping I-565 starting Monday
Governor Kay Ivey
Ivey to speak in the Shoals on Thursday