Sheriff’s office searching for missing woman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Huntsville Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Susan McDaniel Lee has been missing since 1:15 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen at the Walmart on Sparkman Dr. in Huntsville. Deputies say she was last seen driving a 1999 Gold Grand Marquis with the license plate 7217AY3.

This is the car Lee was last seen driving (mcso)

Lee was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and black leggings. She has many medical issues.

If you or someone you know has seen Lee, you are asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 533-8820 or the Huntsville Police Department at (256) 427-7001.

