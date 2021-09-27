Settlement reached in suit over Alabama student’s suicide

Deals
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The father of a University of Alabama student who killed herself after reporting she was raped has settled a lawsuit against the man she had accused.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that the federal court did not disclose details of the settlement between Michael Rondini, of Austin, Texas, and T.J. Bunn Jr., of Tuscaloosa.

Rondini’s daughter, Megan Rondini, killed herself eight months after accusing Bunn of rape. Bunn said they had consensual sex.

A Tuscaloosa grand jury had declined to indict Bunn on criminal charges.

Court records show that the settlement came during court-ordered mediation three days before a trial over the lawsuit had been scheduled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

