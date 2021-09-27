Seasonably warm and sunny weather stretch continues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Skies will remain clear overnight with lows dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday will be a very similar day with mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm high temperatures in the middle 80s. Humidity levels will gradually start to creep up for the end of the workweek with temps staying in the low to middle 80s. Isolated shower chances could return by next weekend, especially Sunday.

The quiet and dry pattern looks to continue even longer into the following week. We will continue to watch the Atlantic for additional tropical development as there are several waves off the coast of Africa that may become tropical cyclones over the next several days.

