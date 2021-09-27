Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Pfizer to apply for COVID shots for kids 5-11

By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In just a matter of days, the head of Pfizer says the company plans to apply to the Food and Drug Administration for use of its vaccine in younger children.

“If they approve it, we would be ready with our manufacturing to provide this formulation of the vaccine,” said company CEO Albert Bourla.

For months, Pfizer has been testing a smaller dose – about one-third the amount adults get – in children ages 5 to 11.

The company says this formulation is safe for that age group, but the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have the final say.

“As soon as they get submitted to the FDA, I know the FDA is urgently planning to review these data,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “It will go from the FDA to the CDC, and we will review it with similar urgency and I’m hoping in the order of weeks.”

Before a green light can be given for this vaccine in younger children, there’s a lot of data to comb through.

But if Pfizer applies this week, a decision could come by the end of October, one health expert says.

“This is a vaccine for children, so getting the dose right – in terms of efficacy and side effects – is crucial,” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner with George Washington University.

For now, Pfizer’s vaccine is only approved for use in people 12 and older.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than a quarter of all COVID-19 cases reported nationwide are now in children, increasing the urgency to get kids protected.

“I wouldn’t be so cavalier about this virus, we know that this virus has long-term consequences in a lot of people who contract it, including children,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner.

Even when a vaccine becomes available, a difficult task lies ahead in getting children vaccinated.

Less than half of eligible U.S. adolescents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to an analysis of CDC data. They’ve been eligible since May.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hubbert was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department on an arson charge.
Suspect believed to be connected to ten fires
A wreck occurred in Huntsville on Hwy 72 and Jeff Rd.
One dead, one injured after Madison wreck
One person was killed and another injured in a car wreck in Hazel Green.
One dead, one injured in Hazel Green wreck
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Tracy Martin called authorities after learning a man accused of abducting a child was hiding in...
Hill County man spotted Amber Alert suspect, chased him while calling deputies for help

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
Jury reaches verdict in R. Kelly sex misconduct case
French President Emmanuel Macron was targeted with an egg in Lyon.
Egg thrown at French President Macron during food trade fair
Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo
BACK ON PATROL: N.C. trooper to return to duty 15 months after seriously injured by car while working deadly crash scene on I-485
President Joe Biden asked Americans to get vaccinated, as it could save their lives and the...
Biden: 'Please get the shots'
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called again on Monday for Congress to act...
Biden administration proposes DACA workaround: a rule to shield ‘Dreamers’