Patchy fog to start with sunshine the rest of the day

Happy Monday! Get ready for a relatively quiet week!
Happy Monday! Get ready for a relatively quiet week!
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Monday! Get ready for a relatively quiet week!

The dry weather continues this morning, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t dealing with issues. We are waking up this morning to some areas of patchy dense fog, which will certainly cause some delays for some folks this morning. If you are seeing fog out your window you will likely see some delays. As we move through the day, that fog will mix away and we will see sunshine across the Valley. That sun will be very familiar all week long too! Sunshine today with temperatures into the low to mid 80s across the Valley. Wind will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

All week long we should stay sunny and dry, but there will be a few days that bring a little more cloud cover. Temperatures all week should range from the low to mid 80s and humidity will climb slightly. However, we should stay dry! There is a small chance at a few showers on Wednesday and Thursday, but those should stay off to the west with our friends in Mississippi. Right now, the weekend looks pretty nice too with sunshine and the 80s!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

