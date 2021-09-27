Madison leaders begin redistricting planning process on Monday

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Madison faces new challenges as its city continues to get bigger. The latest census confirms the city has exploded in size, but that growth hasn’t been exactly even.

In the last ten years, Madison has grown at a rapid rate. Back in 2010, the city had just 43,000 people. The latest numbers show there are now more than 56,000. Some parts of the city saw more growth than others meaning districts need to be rebalanced. This will give each area a more equal voice.

Mike Slaughter is an urban planner who’s consulted for Madison in 2000 and 2010 to help with redistricting. He’s back at it again this year and says it’s going to be more challenging than before.

“The main thing is is the one thing is getting it to where between the largest populated ward and the lowest populated ward should be 10% or less. Look at that deviation from the ideal population. And the ideal population is when you get the total population and divide it from the number of wards.”

Slaughter and Associates will give a presentation on redistricting on Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. to the Madison City Council.

