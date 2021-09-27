Deals
LIVE: Official 2021 Huntsville Christmas Parade announcement

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas is right around the corner and Huntsville is getting ready for its annual Christmas parade.

On Monday at 10:00 a.m., Mayor Tommy Battle will make the official announcement for this year’s parade. Battle will announce the theme, the grand marshall and how to register.

The mayor will be joined by distinguished guests who will make a few comments about the parade. Even Santa will be there for this big announcement.

