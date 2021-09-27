Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

At least 100 Novant Health employees fired for non-compliance with vaccination policy after suspension period

On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into compliance over the suspension period, increasing the rate across Novant Health to over 99%.
On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into...
On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into compliance over the suspension period, increasing the rate across Novant Health to over 99%.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 238 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 11 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – At least 100 Novant Health employees were fired for non-compliance with the health system’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program after a five-day suspension period, officials said.

Last week, officials said about 375 Novant Health employees across 15 hospitals, 800 clinics, and hundreds of outpatient facilities had been confirmed to be non-compliant with the vaccination program and could not report to work, a press release stated.

Over 300 Novant Health employees suspended for non-compliance with vaccination policy

Those employees had the opportunity to comply over a five-day unpaid suspension period, health system officials said.

“If a team member remains non-compliant after this five-day suspension period, he or she will have their employment with Novant Health terminated,” a statement read.

On Monday, Novant Health officials confirmed that nearly 200 additional team members came into compliance over the suspension period, increasing the compliant rate across Novant Health to over 99%.

However, the remaining members who did not come into compliance after the suspension period have now been fired, officials confirmed.

According to Novant Health, approximately 99% of the more than 35,000 Novant Health staffers are compliant with the mandatory vaccine program.

Team members are considered compliant if they have received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or if they applied for, and were granted, a medical or religious exemption.

Employees who have started a two-dose vaccine series have until Oct. 15 to get their second dose and remain in compliance, a press release stated.

Novant Health team members who have been granted a medical or religious exemption are required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and wear N95 respirator masks or other appropriate PPE, and eye-wear protection while working on the health system’s premises, staff said.

The health care system announced the mandatory vaccination program earlier this summer.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hubbert was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department on an arson charge.
Suspect believed to be connected to ten fires
A wreck occurred in Huntsville on Hwy 72 and Jeff Rd.
One dead, one injured after Madison wreck
One person was killed and another injured in a car wreck in Hazel Green.
One dead, one injured in Hazel Green wreck
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Tracy Martin called authorities after learning a man accused of abducting a child was hiding in...
Hill County man spotted Amber Alert suspect, chased him while calling deputies for help

Latest News

Congressman Mo Brooks has cosponsored a bill against vaccine mandates.
Brooks cosponsors anti-vax mandate bill
The CDC has released the guidance for COVID vaccines for children.
Pfizer vaccine dose for children
The mother chose not to get vaccinated during her pregnancy, her family says.
'She had a heart of gold': Family mourns mother of 4 who died of COVID-19
A federal judge has blocked New York's requirement for students to be vaccinated against...
Federal judge blocks state's vaccine requirement
Health experts say things are starting to look better in the battle against COVID.
Health experts optimistic on COVID decline