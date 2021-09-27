Ivey to speak in the Shoals on Thursday

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey will be making a trip to the Shoals this week and tickets are still available to attend the event, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Gov. Ivey will be speaking at the Evening for Progress event in Florence. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday and tickets are $30 per person. Each ticket includes admission and hors d’oeuvres.

Ticket information is available at the link here.

If you would like to read more about the event, you can visit this link here.

