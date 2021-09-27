Huntsville Hospital to offer Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital announced its Community Vaccination Clinic in John Hunt Park will offer booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The booster shot is only for individuals who received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. Those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not eligible for the booster shot.

The clinic is open Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m., and closed Fridays and weekends. Those wanting to receive the first and/or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine can do so by scheduling an appointment.

The CDC recommends that the following groups should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their first two doses:

People 65 and older

Anyone 18 and older who is a resident in a long-term care setting

People 50-64 years old with underlying medical conditions

The CDC also recommends the booster shot to the following group:

People 18-49 years old with underlying medical conditions

People 18–64 years old at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

People coming for booster shots are asked to bring their vaccination card, driver’s license or other photo ID.

According to HH, booster shots are available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, click here.

