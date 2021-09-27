Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Huntsville Hospital to offer Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots this week

By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital announced its Community Vaccination Clinic in John Hunt Park will offer booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The booster shot is only for individuals who received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. Those who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not eligible for the booster shot.

The clinic is open Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m., and closed Fridays and weekends. Those wanting to receive the first and/or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine can do so by scheduling an appointment.

The CDC recommends that the following groups should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their first two doses:

  • People 65 and older
  • Anyone 18 and older who is a resident in a long-term care setting
  • People 50-64 years old with underlying medical conditions

The CDC also recommends the booster shot to the following group:

  • People 18-49 years old with underlying medical conditions
  • People 18–64 years old at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

People coming for booster shots are asked to bring their vaccination card, driver’s license or other photo ID.

Read More: FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk

According to HH, booster shots are available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hubbert was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department on an arson charge.
Suspect believed to be connected to ten fires
A wreck occurred in Huntsville on Hwy 72 and Jeff Rd.
One dead, one injured after Madison wreck
One person was killed and another injured in a car wreck in Hazel Green.
One dead, one injured in Hazel Green wreck
Susan McDaniel Lee has been missing since Sunday.
Sheriff’s office believes woman has been located
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young

Latest News

Chattanooga man arrested after driving mother’s body to Nashville
Source: 'Remembering Megan Rondini' Facebook page
Settlement reached in suit over Alabama student’s suicide
Neveah Allen
Missing toddler’s body found, coroner confirms; stepfather arrested
Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo
BACK ON PATROL: N.C. trooper to return to duty 15 months after seriously injured by car while working deadly crash scene on I-485