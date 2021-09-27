Deals
Fort Payne may use app to hear your complaints

By Megan Plotka
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fort Payne residents may be getting an easier way to tell officials about problems in your neighborhood.

City leaders say they want to do a better job of responding to residents’ problems and they want to use some modern tech to hear those concerns.

Mayor Brian Baine tells me they are deciding between using an app or their website to hear concerns. They are looking into the See Click Fix app. He said nearby cities like Albertville and Cullman already use it.

Right now, Baine says the only way they can hear about your problems is through the phone. The mayor feels that there are still some major flaws. Sometimes callers call multiple officials making them work on the same problem separately. City officials say it’s also hard to follow up with residents or keep them involved with the process.

“I think it’s important in my seat that the public knows what’s going on,” said Baine. “They’re aware of what’s going on. They know their concerns are taken to heart. They know we’re making every effort to address all these concerns.”

Mayor Baine says this is still only in the planning stage. The city still has to figure out if an app or a website is more cost-effective and user-friendly.

