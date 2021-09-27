Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Decatur COVID-19 press briefing

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur city and health leaders will give their weekly COVID-19 press briefing on Monday.

The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. Mayor Tab Bowling will be joined by representatives from the Alabama Department of Public Health and Decatur-Morgan Hospital to give an update on the COVID situation in the area.

48 News will cover the press conference live when it begins on here and on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hubbert was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department on an arson charge.
Multiple agencies in Madison County investigating a total of 10 fires
A wreck occurred in Huntsville on Hwy 72 and Jeff Rd.
One dead, one injured after Madison wreck
One person was killed and another injured in a car wreck in Hazel Green.
One dead, one injured in Hazel Green wreck
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Tracy Martin called authorities after learning a man accused of abducting a child was hiding in...
Hill County man spotted Amber Alert suspect, chased him while calling deputies for help

Latest News

Huntsville Christmas Parade announcement
Decatur COVID-19 press briefing
LIVE: Official 2021 Huntsville Christmas Parade announcement
Workers striping I-565 starting Monday