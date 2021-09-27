Deals
#ColliervilleStrong fundraiser created to help victims of grocery store shooting

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Citizens of Collierville joined together over the weekend to create another avenue to support the victims of the mass shooting at a Kroger grocery store.

#ColliervilleStrong was created after a shooter, now identified as 29-year-old Uk Thang, opened fire inside the store shooting 15 people, including Olivia King who later died in the hospital.

Collierville Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King
Collierville Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King(Facebook)

Those who wish to support the victims and their families can purchase a #ColliervilleStrong car decal or yard sign and the proceeds will go directly to those impacted by this incident.

If you are interested in helping, visit colliervilletnstrong.com for more information.

A GoFundMe with a goal of $20,000 and a relief fund created by Patriot Bank are up and running to offer additional help to victims and their families.

