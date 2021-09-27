Deals
Chattanooga man arrested after driving mother’s body to Nashville

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WAFF) - A man from Chattanooga was arrested by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department after he drove his mother’s body to Nashville, according to WRCB, the NBC affiliate in Chattanooga.

Thomas Henshall Jr., 37, was jailed on charges of failure to report the discovery of a dead body and evidence tampering, according to MNPD’s Homicide Unit.

MNPD says Henshall arrived at Nashville’s VA Medical Center at 5:15 p.m. Saturday with the body wrapped in a tarp in the back of his truck. He claimed that his mother had committed suicide and that he found her in a wooded area in Chattanooga.

Homicide Detective Madison Meiss said that Henshall said he was right next to his mother when she shot herself but he told his girlfriend that had discovered her body in the woods. Police say that when he was asked how his mother got a gun, he invoked his Miranda rights and refused to continue the interview.

Henshall is jailed in Nashville on an $80,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

