Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Business economists lower growth forecasts due to virus

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s business economists now expect slower economic growth this year due to the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted.

In a survey being released Monday, the National Association for Business Economics found that its panel now expects full-year economic growth of 5.6%, down from a forecast for 6.7% growth in NABE’s previous survey in May.

However, economists raised their forecast for 2022 economic growth to 3.5% from a previous outlook of 2.8%.

Inflation should remain at elevated levels through the fourth quarter before moderating next year, the survey’s panelists predict.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hubbert was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department on an arson charge.
Multiple agencies in Madison County investigating a total of 10 fires
A wreck occurred in Huntsville on Hwy 72 and Jeff Rd.
One dead, one injured after Madison wreck
One person was killed and another injured in a car wreck in Hazel Green.
One dead, one injured in Hazel Green wreck
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Tracy Martin called authorities after learning a man accused of abducting a child was hiding in...
Hill County man spotted Amber Alert suspect, chased him while calling deputies for help

Latest News

Huntsville Christmas Parade announcement
Decatur COVID-19 press briefing
Kierra Coles has been missing for three years.
Inequalities cited in Black, Indigenous missing persons cases
Workers striping I-565 starting Monday