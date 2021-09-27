Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Birmingham PD issues Critical Missing Person alert for 24-year-old woman

Katrina Windsor
Katrina Windsor(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police issued a Critical Missing Person alert for a 24-year-old woman who was last seen on Bessemer Road.

Officers said Katrina Windsor, 24, was last seen at the Chevron Gas Station at 2161 Bessemer Rd around 10:00 PM on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Officers said she was wearing a 2-piece pink outfit with lace.

Investigators said Windsor suffers from a mental condition that affects her behavior and judgment.

If you have seen Windsor or have any information about her whereabouts call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

🚨Missing Person Alert🚨 DESCRIPTION: Katrina Windsor 24-year-old B/F HGT: 5’4” WGT: 260lbs LOCATION LAST SEEN: Chevron...

Posted by Birmingham Police Department, Alabama on Monday, September 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hubbert was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department on an arson charge.
Suspect believed to be connected to ten fires
A wreck occurred in Huntsville on Hwy 72 and Jeff Rd.
One dead, one injured after Madison wreck
One person was killed and another injured in a car wreck in Hazel Green.
One dead, one injured in Hazel Green wreck
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Tracy Martin called authorities after learning a man accused of abducting a child was hiding in...
Hill County man spotted Amber Alert suspect, chased him while calling deputies for help

Latest News

Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo
BACK ON PATROL: N.C. trooper to return to duty 15 months after seriously injured by car while working deadly crash scene on I-485
Fort Payne city officials are discussing creating an app for the city.
Fort Payne may use app to hear your complaints
Police say a man is under arrest after he tried to abduct two women in a 40-minute span Monday...
Suspect in custody for attempted abductions near FSU campus in Tallahassee
Ayanna Allen was 7 at the time of her death in 2016.
Police: Weapon used in murder of Salisbury 7-year-old has been located and seized