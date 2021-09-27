Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

48 Blitz: Week 6 schedule and Pick ‘Em

48 Blitz - Week 6 Schedule and Pick 'Em
48 Blitz - Week 6 Schedule and Pick 'Em(WAFF)
By Georgia Chambers
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2021 regular high school football season passed its halfway mark with the conclusion of Week 5. Week 6 brings on a week of region opponents, which means there will be a lot on the line this upcoming Friday.

[CLICK OR TAP HERE FOR THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE]

Of these matchups, 48 Blitz has chosen five to feature for this week’s Pick ‘Em games. Vote below on who you think will come out of Week 6 victorious. Fan pick winners will be announced this Thursday on the 48 Blitz High School Football Preview Show.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hubbert was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department on an arson charge.
Multiple agencies in Madison County investigating a total of 10 fires
One person was killed and another injured in a car wreck in Hazel Green.
One dead, one injured in Hazel Green wreck
A wreck occurred in Huntsville on Hwy 72 and Jeff Rd.
One dead, one injured after Madison wreck
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Homeland security agents raided a business in Lexington on Wednesday.
Shoals business owner arrested, indicted by feds

Latest News

48 Blitz Week 5: Game of the Week
48 Blitz Week 5: Game of the Week
48 Blitz Week 5 Round Two Games
48 Blitz Week 5 Round Two Games
48 Blitz Week 5 Round One Games
48 Blitz Week 5 Round One Games
48 Blitz Week 5 Round Three Games
48 Blitz Week 5 Round Three Games