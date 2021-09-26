Sunday Morning Forecast

Calm with a few clouds overhead. We will see things begin to clear up in the next several hours.

Currently in the 50s, dense fog may be an issue this morning.

Highs reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s today. No chances for rain.

The forecast is looking consistent with highs and lows gradually getting warmer towards next week. We will be clear from rain for a long stretch of days… so you can finally catch up on that lawn work!

The Tropics remain active this week… We will keep up with the latest.

