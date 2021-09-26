Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Sunday Morning Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Calm with a few clouds overhead. We will see things begin to clear up in the next several hours.

Currently in the 50s, dense fog may be an issue this morning.

Highs reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s today. No chances for rain.

The forecast is looking consistent with highs and lows gradually getting warmer towards next week. We will be clear from rain for a long stretch of days… so you can finally catch up on that lawn work!

The Tropics remain active this week… We will keep up with the latest.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOLLAR GENERAL FIRE 2
HPD: Seven reports of fires, suspect in custody
One person was killed and another injured in a car wreck in Hazel Green.
One dead, one injured in Hazel Green wreck
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Homeland security agents raided a business in Lexington on Wednesday.
Shoals business owner arrested, indicted by feds
Kevon Yenovi Williams
Police identify victims, suspect in fatal Guntersville Taco Bell shooting

Latest News

60 second forecast with Abigail
Foggy Sunday morning, high temps reaching lower 80s
Foggy Sunday morning, high temps reaching lower 80s
WAFF Forecast
Saturday Night Forecast
Crisp, sunny Fall day in the Valley
Crisp, sunny Fall day in the Valley